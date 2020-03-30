March 30 (UPI) -- Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen will begin filming the show from home Monday evening.

The 51-year-old television personality and producer confirmed Monday that he will record new episodes of the Bravo talk show remotely.

Cohen is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 this month. He originally intended to film the first episode of WWHL from home last Sunday but was forced to postpone due to his illness.

Monday's episode will feature Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Jerry O'Connell.

Cohen will also resume his Radio Andy radio show on SiriusXM.

"Happy to report I'm feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!" Cohen wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!"

Cohen had announced March 20 on Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Other celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju and Daniel Dae Kim. Kim said in a video Sunday that he is now virus-free.