March 30 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Michelle Money says her daughter is hospitalized in the intensive care unit following a "terrible" accident.

The 39-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Monday that Brielle Money, 15, is "on life support" after fracturing her skull during an accident while skateboarding.

Money shared a photo of her daughter hooked up to machines at a children's hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Brielle was in a terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on her brain," Money captioned the post.

Money asked for prayers and support for Brielle, calling her daughter's accident "the worst experience" of her life. She said Brielle was not wearing a hemet at the time of the accident and was found by neighbors on a walk.

"ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK," Money told fans.

"I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful," she said. "Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through."

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums DeAnna Pappas, Graham Bunn, Ashley Spivey, Chris Bukowski, Kelly Travis and Bob Guiney were among those to voice their support for Money and Brielle in the comments.

"Michelle - if anyone deserves a miracle it is you. I love you so much lady and Brielle will get thru this!" Spivey wrote.

"Oh man. I'm so sorry Michelle. My whole family will be saying prayers for you and Brie today!!!" Guiney said.

Money appeared in Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2011, and later appeared in Bachelor Pad Season 2 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 1. She is dating golfer Mike Weir, who has two daughters of his own.