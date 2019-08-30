Garcelle Beauvais becomes first African American on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Garcelle Beauvais is the first African-American woman on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Bravo TV announced Friday that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are joining Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Beauvais is the first African-American woman on the show.

"I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code," Beauvais said in a statement. "The hustle is R-E-A-L!' No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you'll get when you step into my sphere."

Beauvais has been acting in film and television since a 1984 guest spot on Miami Vice. She has starred in series such as Models Inc., The Jamie Foxx Show and Franklin & Bash. Film roles include Barbershop 2: Back in Business, NYPD Blue, Flight, White House Down and Spider-Man: Home Coming. She is also attached to the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America. Beauvais divorced Daniel Saunders in 2000 and Michael Nilon in 2011.

"Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world," Beauvais's statement read. "The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today."

Stracke is a party planner and hostess, named No. 39 on Salonnierre's list of the 100 best party hosts in America. Stracke is also opening a fashion store named SUTTON.

"As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act," Stracke said in a statement. "I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world."

Beauvais and Stracke fill a gap left by the departure of Lisa Venderpump after Season 9.