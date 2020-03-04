Emily Hampshire will star with Adrien Brody in "Chapelwaite," an Epix series based on Stephen King's short story "Jerusalem's Lot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Emily Hampshire has joined the cast of Starz's forthcoming Jerusalem's Lot adaptation.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that Hampshire will star with Adrien Brody in Chapelwaite, a new series based on the Stephen King short story Jerusalem's Lot.

Chapelwaite takes place in the small town of Preacher's Corners, Maine, in the 1850s. The series follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), a father and widower who moves with his three children into Chapelwaite manor. There, the character must confront the secrets of his family's dark history.

Hampshire will play Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman writing a story for Atlantic Magazine. The character applies to be the Boone family's governess in order to write about them, and begins to unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family.

Chapelwaite is executive produced by Donald De Line, with Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi as co-executive producers and showrunners. The series will start production in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in April, and is expected to premiere in the fall.

Brody was first linked to Chapelwaite in December.

Hampshire is known for playing Stevie Budd on the CBC series Schitt's Creek. The show is in its sixth and final season, and co-stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.