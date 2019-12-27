Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new Norwegian series Ragnarok.

The streaming service released a new teaser trailer Friday featuring actor David Stakston.

The promo shows the character Magne (Stakston) reflect on how he's changed since coming to the small, fictitious town of Edda.

"I feel like I've become someone else," he says.

Text declares "The hero's journey has begun" as the teaser alludes to Magne developing superhuman powers.

"Have I become invulnerable?" Magne asks. "...become a god?"

Netflix released a first teaser in November that shows Magne arriving in Edda.

Ragnarok is created by Adam Price and co-stars Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas and Emma Bones. The show is described as a coming-of-age drama that gives a new angle on Norse mythology.

Ragnarok will consist of six episodes and premiere Jan. 31.