Annie Murphy arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Annie Murphy is set to star in a new dark comedy for AMC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy has signed on to star in AMC's upcoming dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself.

A news release from the cable network said the show "probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife."

Season 1 will consist of eight, hourlong episodes.

"Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong's genius vision," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement.

"Cracking open the conventions of the 'classic' American sitcom to expose what's swirling beneath, in this highly inventive and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC."

The development of Kevin Can F*** Himself was announced shortly after another, unrelated family sitcom named Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James, was canceled by CBS in 2018 after two seasons.

Former Kevin Can Wait co-star Erinn Hayes reacted on Twitter to the news of the similarly titled project.

Hayes retweeted a link to a story about Kevin Can F*** Himself, with the message, "omg," followed by three crying smiley face emojis.

James and Leah Remini previously played husband and wife in the sitcom The King of Queens for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007.

Remini guest starred in Season 1 of Kevin Can Wait and was promoted to full-time cast member in Season 2 after the title character's wife, Donna, played by Hayes, was unexpectedly was killed off.