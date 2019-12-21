TV shows based on 'Jerusalem's Lot,' 'Carrie' on the way

Author Stephen King was awarded a 2014 National Medal of Arts at the White House in Washington, D.C. in 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Actor Adrien Brody has signed on to star in a TV adaptation of Stephen King's story "Jerusalem's Lot."

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Adaptations of Stephen King's tales Jerusalem's Lot and Carrie are in the works at different cable television networks.

The Hollywood Reporter said Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody is on-board to star in Jerusalem's Lot for Epix, with filming to begin in May in Nova Scotia.

The story follows a widower and his children as they deal with dark, family secrets in 1850s Maine.

Collider reported FX and MGM Television are developing a limited series about the titular telekinetic teen at the center of Carrie.

The outlet said no casting has been completed, but the main character is expected to be played by a transgender artist or actress of color, as opposed to a straight, white female like in previous adaptations.

King's work has inspired numerous TV shows in recent years, including The Stand on CBS All Access, The Outsider on HBO, Castle Rock on Hulu, Mr. Mercedes on Audience Network and Creepshow on Shudder.

The blockbuster movies Doctor Sleep. It and It: Chapter 2 are also based on King's horror stories.