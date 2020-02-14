Alyssa Milano attends the Golden Globe Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Debby Ryan played Patty Bladell on the Netflix series "Insatiable." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled the dark comedy series Insatiable after two seasons.

Deadline confirmed Friday that the show won't return for Season 3.

Alyssa Milano, who played Coralee Huggins-Armstrong, had hinted at the show's cancellation in a tweet to fans earlier this month.

"We will not be coming back, sadly," the actress wrote.

Insatiable starred Debby Ryan as Patty Bladell, a formerly overweight girl who becomes a pageant queen and takes revenge on those who have wronged her. The show co-starred Dallas Roberts and Christopher Gorham.

The series was originally developed as a CW pilot but was picked up by Netflix. The show premiered in 2018 and started streaming a second season in October.

Insatiable initially drew criticism, with some accusing the show of fat-shaming and promoting diet culture. Ryan and Milano defended the series, saying they were "very proud" of the show.

Ryan most recently appeared in the Netflix film Horse Girl, starring Alison Brie.