Rihanna shared a photo from a recording session with The Neptunes after giving an update on her new album. Photo by badgalriri/Instagram Stories

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Rihanna is back in the studio.

The 31-year-old recording artist shared a photo from a recording session Thursday on Instagram after giving an update on her new album.

The picture shows a soundboard featuring "The Neptunes" on the screen. The Neptunes are a production duo composed of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

"gang. back in the STU," Rihanna captioned the post.

Rihanna had teased the collaboration in an interview with The Cut last week. When asked about her Valentine's Day plans, Rihanna said she would be working on her new album.

"I'm going to be in the studio. I'm so excited actually," she said. "I can't say who I'm working with, but it's somebody I've been wanting to work with him for a long time."

Rihanna then said she would be working with "Pharrell."

Rihanna last released the album Anti in January 2016. She teased fans about her upcoming ninth album, known as R9, with a gif of a headbanging puppy on Instagram in December.

"update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna wrote.

In addition to her music, Rihanna partnered with LVMH in May to relaunch her clothing label, Fenty, as a luxury fashion brand. Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to head a LVMH maison.

Rihanna will be honored with the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards Feb. 22 in Pasadena, Calif.