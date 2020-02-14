Feb. 14 (UPI) -- American Idol alum Colton Dixon is going to be a dad.

The 28-year-old Christian music singer announced Thursday to People that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Annie Dixon, in the fall.

"Becoming a dad is something I've always looked forward to. Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished," Dixon told the magazine.

"Annie and I are ecstatic about this exciting new chapter! We are also relieved that this is no longer a secret," he said.

Annie Dixon said that becoming a mom is "truly a dream come true."

Dixon and Annie Dixon confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram.

"Big news!" Dixon wrote.

"The secret is out!!!" Annie Dixon said.

Bachelor alum Christen Whitney and singers Melinda Doolittle and Britt Nicole were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh my gosh babeeeeee," Whitney wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!" Doolittle added.

"Yah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Nicole said.

Dixon and Annie Dixon celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in January. Annie Dixon marked the occasion with a post on Instagram.

"Happy 4th Anniversary to my husband!" she wrote. "We do a lot of things together and while we have our individual goals and dreams, at the end of the day we pray together and believe God together!"

Dixon placed seventh in American Idol Season 11 and released his debut studio album, A Messenger, in 2013. He is known for the singles "You Are," "Love Has Come for Me," "More of You" and "All That Matters," and released the new song "Miracles" in January.