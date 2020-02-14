Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Friday featuring David Harbour as Police Chief Jim Hopper.

The preview opens at a snowy Soviet prison camp. Hopper (Harbour), who appeared to die in Season 3, is seen working on a railroad with other prisoners.

"From Russia with love..." Netflix captioned the video.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed Hopper's return in a statement Friday.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" the Duffers said. "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other."

"Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the pair added. "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more."

Stranger Things co-stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. The series premiered in 2016 and started streaming its third season in July.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, stars in the new film Waiting for Anya. The actor discussed in an interview with UPI this month how he balances his movie roles with his Stranger Things schedule.