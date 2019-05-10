Rihanna attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna will relaunch her fashion line Fenty as a new luxury maison with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Rihanna is partnering with LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, on a new fashion label.

The French company, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, announced in a press release Friday the 31-year-old singer and designer will relaunch her fashion line Fenty as a new luxury maison.

Fenty will be based in Paris and developed by Rihanna. The brand will feature ready to wear clothing, shoes and accessories, and will debut this spring.

"Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits," Rihanna said in a statement, referencing LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.

"I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together," she added.

Arnault had nothing but praise for Rihanna, who launched her Fenty X Puma clothing line in 2016. Rihanna partnered with LVMH's Kendo division on her Fenty Beauty line the same year.

"Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH," Arnault said.

The New York Times said Rihanna will be the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to head an LVMH maison. Rihanna celebrated the news in an Instagram post Friday.

"big day for the culture. thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH. This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory be to God," she wrote.