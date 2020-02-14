Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Carrie Hope Fletcher will star in a West End production of Cinderella.

Producers announced Friday on Twitter that Fletcher, 27, will play the title character in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

"Bad Cinderella, be our Valentine?" the post reads. "We're thrilled to have @CarrieHFletcher playing the lead in @OfficialALW's new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this September."

Cinderella will premiere Aug. 28 at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

Fletcher previously played Cinderella in a workshop of the musical at The Other Palace theater in May.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Carrie will be our Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this autumn," Lloyd Webber said. "She has totally wowed my fellow writers and creative team and was a big success at the sing through of the show late last year.

"I am hugely confident that she will make this new take on Cinderella very much her own, and I'm looking forward to working and recording with her as soon as possible," he added.

Lloyd Webber's Cinderella features music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Emerald Fennell. The musical is a modern adaptation of the Cinderella fairy tale, previously adapted for film by Disney.

Fletcher has previously starred in productions of Les Misérables, The Addams Family and Heathers: The Musical.