Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After Life Season 2 is coming to Netflix in April.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, April 24, and first-look photos for the season Thursday on Twitter.

The pictures show Tony Johnson (Ricky Gervais) sharing moments with Emma (Ashley Jensen), Anne (Penelope Wilton), and his fellow staff at the Tambury Gazette.

"After Life returns on 24 April. Yes, the dog will be back!" Netflix wrote, referencing Tony's beloved dog, Brandy. "@rickygervais, too. But the dog!!"

After Life is created, directed and executive produced by Gervais. The series follows his character Tony, a newspaper writer struggling to move on in the wake of his wife's (Kerry Godliman) death from cancer.

Netflix renewed After Life in April for a second season.

"I have never had a reaction like this before. It's been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I'll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really," Gervais joked at the time.

Gervais is also known for creating the original, British version of The Office.