'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' to premiere Oct. 11 in U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race UK will premiere in the U.S. in October.
Producers announced in a press release Thursday that the new series will debut Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Logo.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK will premiere in the U.K. Oct. 3 on BBC Three. The show is based on the U.S. series of the same name, which was renewed for a 12th season in August.
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will serve as judges in the U.K. version. The show will feature Andrew Garfield, Twiggy and Cheryl as celebrity guest judges.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK follows RuPaul in his search for the next drag superstar. RuPaul said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May that he considers drag a political statement.
"What we do in drag is more important today than ever before," he said. "The job of the drag queen, the shaman, the court jester is to help people understand that life is not to be taken seriously."