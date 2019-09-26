'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' to premiere Oct. 11 in U.S.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" will debut in the U.S. on Logo in October. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race UK will premiere in the U.S. in October.

Producers announced in a press release Thursday that the new series will debut Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Logo.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will premiere in the U.K. Oct. 3 on BBC Three. The show is based on the U.S. series of the same name, which was renewed for a 12th season in August.

Mama Ru's in search of the UK's very first drag race superstar. Prepare for the ride of your life!@BBCThree's #DragRaceUK lands Thursday 3rd October from 8pm. Only on iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/vF8UYVPl91— RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 19, 2019

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will serve as judges in the U.K. version. The show will feature Andrew Garfield, Twiggy and Cheryl as celebrity guest judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK follows RuPaul in his search for the next drag superstar. RuPaul said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May that he considers drag a political statement.

"What we do in drag is more important today than ever before," he said. "The job of the drag queen, the shaman, the court jester is to help people understand that life is not to be taken seriously."