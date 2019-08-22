Aug. 22 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race UK is coming to BBC Three on Oct. 3.

The reality competition shared a premiere date and promo on its official Twitter account Thursday.

"We are sick to death of you children asking when the show is coming, quite frankly I came here to have a good time and I'm feeling very attacked right now," one post reads.

"Anyway, @BBCThree's #DragRaceUK is coming out at 8pm on October 3rd and will be airing every week!"

The teaser shows host and head judge RuPaul on the runway in Episode 1. He introduces judges Michelle Visage and Alan Carr, along with guest judge Andrew Garfield. Graham Norton will also serve as a judge.

"I feel like a competition winner and the prize is a day in gay heaven," Garfield says.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is based on the American version of the series, which was renewed for Season 12 this week at VH1. The spinoff RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was also renewed for Season 5.

RuPaul's Drag Race follows RuPaul in his search for the next drag queen superstar. In addition to Garfield, the U.K. version will feature model Twiggy and singer Cheryl as guest judges.

RuPaul said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May that he considers drag a political statement.

"What we do in drag is more important today than ever before," he said. "The job of the drag queen, the shaman, the court jester is to help people understand that life is not to be taken seriously."