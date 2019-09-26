Celine Dion goes makeup-free in 'Imperfections' music video

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion goes makeup-free in her new music video.

The 51-year-old recording artist released a cinematic video Thursday for her single "Imperfections."

The video shows Dion modeling several looks at a photo shoot. She later strips down in a pool and takes off her makeup at the end of the video.

"Yeah, I got my own imperfections / I got my own set of scars to hide / I got my own imperfections / I can't hold your heart when I'm fixin' mine," Dion sings.

"Imperfections" is the first single to debut from Dion's forthcoming album, Courage. The album is Dion's first English-language album in six years, and is set for release Nov. 15.

Dion said in an interview with Today last week that Courage represents losing her husband and longtime manager, Rene Angelil, who died in January 2016.

"Courage was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager, my kids losing their father, and to find the strength to keep going because I wanted to," she said.

Dion and Angelil are parents to three sons, 18-year-old Rene-Charles and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.