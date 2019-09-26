Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Randall Park says he was "super moved" while attending a BTS show in May.

The 45-year-old actor explained during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show why seeing the popular K-pop group perform was an emotional experience.

"I was crying; I am not ashamed of it," Park told guest hosts Beth Behrs and Whitney Cummings. "I was super moved by them."

Park, who is of Korean descent, said it was amazing to see the South Korean group unify and be celebrated by the crowd.

"I was not a fan going into that show, my wife was a huge fan," the star said. "I get there -- the Rose Bowl, 90,000 people packed, all different races, all different ages singing along to these Korean musicians and dancers -- it was really just like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

"As a kid, I could never imagine something like that happening," he added. "It was just... I cried."

Park has since gotten the BTS dolls the group released in July.

"I'm not ashamed. I love them!" he said of BTS.

Park plays Louis Huang on Fresh Off the Boat, which returns Friday on ABC. He said it's "so surreal" to be going into the show's sixth season.

"It's hard to get a show on the air, let alone keep going. We were the only Asian-American family on network TV at the time," the actor said. "I was like, 'This is not going to go long. What are the chances?' It resonated with people and kept going."