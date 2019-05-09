RuPaul (R) and his husband Georges LeBar at the Met Gala Monday. RuPaul said on "The Late Show" that drag is to help understand that life shouldn't be taken so seriously. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- RuPaul appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and gave his definition of the word camp as it relates to the recent Met Gala.

RuPaul, who attended the 2019 Met Gala in New York, said Wednesday that camp is being able to see the facade of life.

"You have to be able to see the absurdity of life from outside of yourself," the drag queen said about camp, which was the theme of the Met Gala.

"The idea of drag is camp because we're saying, 'You know, I'm not this body. I'm actually god in drag playing humanity,'" he continued. "When you are in that place than you can laugh at the absurdity."

RuPaul also discussed how he learned at an early age to not take life too seriously and how that relates to drag being a political statement.

"What we do in drag is more important today than ever before," RuPaul said. "The job of the drag queen, the shaman, the court jester is to help people understand that life is not to be taken seriously."

RuPaul wore a black and pink, zebra-stripped suit with sequins to the Met Gala Monday.

