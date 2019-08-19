'RuPaul's Drag Race,' ' All Stars' renewed at VH1

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- RuPaul's reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race has been renewed for Season 12 by VH1 along with RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5.

RuPaul, who serves as host and executive producer, announced the renewals on Monday.

"Hey squirrel friends. Are you hungry for more RuPaul's Drag Race? Well good, because your country breakfast is ready," RuPaul says in the clip. "They're coming soon to VH1."

RuPaul's Drag Race features contestants competing to be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar while All Stars brings back prominent contestants to earn a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Yvie Oddly of Denver won Season 11 of the series in May, also taking home a $100,000 cash prize, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a crown and scepter from Fierce Drag Jewels.

The Drag Race franchise has earned 14 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Competition Program.