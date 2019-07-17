'RuPaul's Drag Race UK': Twiggy, Cheryl to serve as guest judges

Cheryl attends the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "Ash is the Purest White" on May 11, 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Twiggy will appear on the BBC Three reality competition "RuPaul's Drag Race UK." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- British stars Twiggy and Cheryl will serve as guest judges on the new series RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Deadline confirmed Wednesday the 69-year-old model and 36-year-old singer will appear on the new BBC Three reality competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is based on the U.S. series RuPaul's Drag Race and will follow follow host RuPaul in his search for the next drag queen superstar. The U.K. version will feature Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton as judges.

"You see the most gorgeous women in the most glamorous outfits. I love the creativity of the clothes and makeup. I have been to a few drag shows and they're brilliant fun," Twiggy said in a statement.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will premiere later this year and also feature Maisie Williams, Andrew Garfield and MIchaela Coel as celebrity guest judges.

"I am a huge fan of Drag Race. I have always admired the work and dedication that goes into drag and have learned over the years that it is an art form," Cheryl said. "It is not only fun and glamorous but equally as skillful and admirable, I find it incredibly inspiring. I just love the makeup, creativity and the drama."

Cheryl also celebrated the gig Wednesday on Twitter.

"I am SO excited to tell you that I will be a guest judge on the first ever series of @dragraceukbbc!! I am such a huge fan of the show and can not wait to watch our UK queens make their mark! Coming soon to @bbcthree," she wrote. "Gentlemen Start your engines and may the best woman win!"

RuPaul's Drag Race completed its 11th season in May. The series aired for eight seasons on Logo and moved to VH1 in Season 9. The show has also inspired the series RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul's Drag U.