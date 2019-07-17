July 17 (UPI) -- Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is engaged to be married.

The 28-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday she got engaged to her boyfriend, The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, after nearly two years of dating.

Hyland shared a slideshow of photos of Adams proposing to her on a beach. The pictures include a glimpse of her oval-shaped engagement ring.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Adams posted a photo and video montage on his own account set to the Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors song "I Like to Be with Me When I'm With You."

"I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," he wrote.

Modern Family star Julie Bowen, Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, singer Kevin Jonas and actress Debra Messing were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I'm dying...huzzah!!! Couldn't be happier if you were my own flesh and blood!" Bowen, who plays Hyland's mom on Modern Family, wrote.

"You're going to make GORGEOUS babies!! I'm so happy for you sweetness," Messing added.

Hyland and Adams will celebrate their two-year anniversary as a couple in October. Hyland said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2018 that she first connected with Adams on Twitter after he slid into her DMs.

Hyland plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which completed a 10th season on ABC in May. The series co-stars Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ariel Winter.