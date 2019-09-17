Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek will return for a final season in January.

Pop TV, which airs the series in the U.S., announced in a tweet Tuesday that Season 6 will premiere Jan. 7. The sixth and final season will also premiere Jan. 7 on CBC in Canada.

"The final season. January 7 on @PopTV. #SchittsCreek," Pop TV wrote.

Schitt's Creek is created by Daniel Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, who play David and Johnny Rose on the show. Catherine O'Hara co-stars as Johnny's wife, Moira, with Annie Murphy as Johnny and Rose's daughter, Alexis.

Schitt's Creek follows the Rose family as they rebuild their lives in a small town after losing their fortune. The show was renewed for a sixth and final season in March.

"We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning," Daniel Levy said at the time.

"We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can't thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you've shown us," he added.

Schitt's Creek co-stars Noah Reid as David's business partner and love interest, Patrick Brewer. Daniel Levy said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June that the show's LGBT love story is a "rare" and "wonderful" thing.