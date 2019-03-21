"Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Eugene Levy. The comedy has been renewed for its sixth and final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek, from co-creators and stars Eugene and Dan Levy, has been renewed for a sixth and final season on Pop in the U.S. and CBC in Canada.

Dan made the announcement on Twitter Thursday alongside a message for fans signed by himself and his father Eugene.

"We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning" the message said.

"It's not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have," it continued.

"We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can't thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you've shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!"

"Schitt's Creek, which also stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, follows the formerly wealthy Rose family as they attempt to start a new life in a rural community.

Dan made headlines in February when he detailed his excitement over Mariah Carey endorsing the comedy series.