Dan Levy says 'Schitt's Creek' LGBT love story is 'rare' and 'wonderful'

June 6 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy says the show's LGBT love story is a "rare" and "wonderful" thing.

The 35-year-old actor discussed the Pop sitcom and its LGBT inclusivity during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Levy plays David Rose, who identifies as pansexual, on Schitt's Creek. The show follows the Rose family in their personal and professional lives, including David's relationship with his fiancé, Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid).

Levy thanked host Ellen DeGeneres for helping to pave the way for LGBT-inclusive entertainment. DeGeneres famously came out as gay during an episode of her sitcom Ellen in 1997.

"I think for me to be able to tell a queer love story on television freely, and without any kind of notes from anyone, is a really rare and wonderful thing," Levy said.

"I have to say, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you," he told DeGeneres. "I would not be telling the stories that I'm telling had you not told the stories that you told. You have affected me so greatly and affected this show and the ways in which we can tell love stories on television these days, so thank you very much for that."

Schitt's Creek is co-created by Levy's father, actor Eugene Levy, who portrays his dad on the show. The series also stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, and was renewed for a sixth and final season in March.

"We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning," Levy said in a statement.

"We could have never dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have," they added. "[We] can't thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you've shown us."