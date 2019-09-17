'Grey's Anatomy': Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs to appear in Season 16

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy will feature Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs as guest stars in Season 16.

ABC announced on the show's official Twitter account Monday that Milano and Combs, who co-starred on The WB series Charmed, will appear in the new season.

"We're excited to have the charmed ones @Alyssa_Milano and @H_Combs guest-starring on #GreysAnatomy! #CastFromThePast," the post reads.

Entertainment Weekly said Milano and Combs will guest star in Grey's Anatomy's Oct. 7 episode, part of the show's "Cast from the Past" week. The pair will play sisters of a brain dead hospital patient who must decide whether to keep their sister on life support.

Combs said Monday on Twitter that the episode will give fans "all the feels and I mean ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL." She also shared a photo on Instagram with Milano and Charmed producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who now work on Grey's Anatomy.

"Reunited. And we couldn't be happier. @kristavernoff @andyreaser well... there were some tears... just some. @greysabc #CastFromThePast," Combs captioned the post.

Milano and Combs played Piper and Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed, which had an eight-season run from 1998 to 2006. A reboot starring Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery will premiere a second season Oct. 11 on The CW.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 premieres Sept. 26 on ABC. The season stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd and Jesse Williams.