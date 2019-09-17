Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Secret Garden has released a first teaser trailer featuring Dixie Egerickx.

The British actress, who turns 14 in October, plays Mary Lennox in the upcoming StudioCanal and Heyday Films movie, based on the classic Frances Hodgson Burnett novel.

The preview shows Mary, an orphan, arrive at her uncle Archibald Craven's (Colin Firth) remote manor. She meets her sickly cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst) and discovers a wondrous secret garden on the property.

Julie Walters co-stars as Mrs. Medlock, with Maeve Dermody as Alice, Jemma Powell as Grace, Amir Wilson as Dickon and Sonia Goswami as Aayah.

The Secret Garden is directed by Marc Munden and produced by David Heyman, known for producing the Harry Potter and Paddington movies. The film opens in theaters in 2020.

Egerickx has appeared in the film The Little Stranger and the TV series Genius and Patrick Melrose. She will have a regular role in HBO's forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.