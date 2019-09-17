Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix has found its lead for the new series Fate: The Winx Club Saga.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that Abigail Cowen will star in the forthcoming young adult fantasy drama.

Cowen is known for playing Dorcas on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She also portrayed Mia Tanner on Wisdom of the Crowd and Eliza Hunter on The Fosters.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of Winx Club, an Italian animated series. Winx Club follows a fairy, Bloom, and her friends as they study at the Alfea College for Fairies.

"#TVD alum Brian Young will showrun the YA-series set at a magical boarding school where five friends try to navigate their powers, romance, and deadly monsters," Netflix tweeted.

Cowen celebrated her casting in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"So excited to finally share this news. Pinching myself. I am quivering. Definitely quivering. So pumped to bring Bloom to life. Here we go," she wrote.

Deadline reported Fate: The Winx Saga will tell the coming-of-age story of Bloom (Cowen) and her friends. The series will consist of six episodes and has started principal photography in Ireland.

Showrunner Young (The Vampire Diaries) will also executive produce with Winx Club creator Iginio Straffi, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier.