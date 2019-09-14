Alexander Skarsgard to play Randall Flagg in 'The Stand' remake

Actress Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the "Maiden" New York premiere on June 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Bill Skarsgard attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" in Los Angeles on August 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alexander Skarsgard is to play the lead villain in CBS All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Big Little Lies and True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgård has signed on to play villain Randall Flagg in The Stand, CBS All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's book.

"Also known as 'the Dark Man,' his unsettling and ever-changing presence is the embodiment of pure evil. Like Mother Abagail [Whoopi Goldberg], Flagg appears in plague survivors' dreams but, unlike her divine messaging, his ultimate goal is far more sinister," a press release said.

The Stand will also feature the previously announced James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga and Brad William Henke. It is described as King's "apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil."

Principal photography began Friday in Vancouver.

There has been tremendous interest lately in King's horror properties.

Skarsgard's brother Bill recently headlined three projects based on the works of King. He played Pennywise the murderous clown in the blockbuster films IT and IT Chapter Two, and The Kid in Season 1 of Hulu's anthology series, Castle Rock.

Writer-producers David E. Kelley and Jack Bender announced this week that they are making a limited series out of King's latest novel, The Institute, and Doctor Sleep, the big-screen sequel to The Shining, is set for theatrical release on Nov. 8.

Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes, which is another King adaptation, began this week on AT&T/DIRECTV's Audience channel.