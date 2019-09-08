Ewan McGregor heads to the Overlook hotel in final 'Doctor Sleep' trailer

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the final trailer for Doctor Sleep, its sequel to the classic film, The Shining, on Sunday.

Based on Stephen King's horror novel and set for theatrical release on Nov. 8, the movie stars Ewan McGregor as the adult version of Danny Torrance, the little boy who saw ghosts around every corner at the remote Overlook Hotel in The Shining.

"Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the 'shine,'" said the synopsis that accompanied Sunday's 2 1/2-minute preview.

"Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra's innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before -- at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past."

The final trailer shows Danny returning to the still-haunted Overlook.

The film's cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis and newcomer Kyliegh Curran.