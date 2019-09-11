Whoopi Goldberg will play Mother Abigail in the CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- CBS All Access announced Wednesday that Whoopi Goldberg and more have joined the cast of their miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand. The Stand begins filming this fall for a 2020 premiere, according to All Access's announcements to the Television Critics Association in August.

In Stephen King's novel, an epidemic wipes out most of humanity. The survivors gather together and end up having to take a stand against the evil forces of Randall Flagg, who has gathered society's outcasts on his side.

Goldberg will play Mother Abigail, the 108-year-old leader of the survivors who has visions that aid them. Goldberg won an Oscar for her role in Ghost and has appeared in other dramas such as The Color Purple, comedies like Sister Act and Made in America, and cohosts The View.

Jovan Adepo will play Larry Underwood, a musician and addict dealing with his personal demons during the plague. He last starred in the Emmy-nominated Central Park Five series When They See Us. He will also be in Season 2 of Jack Ryan.

Owen Teague will play Harold Lauter, a survivor who turns on Mother Abigail's camp and aids the forces of Randall Flagg. He also starred in It, based on the Stephen King novel, as bully crony Patrick Hockstetter.

Brad William Henke plays Tom Cullen, a developmentally disabled man whom Nick Andros (previously cast Henry Zaga). Henke played Desi Piscatella on Orange Is the New Black and also appeared on Justified, Sneaky Pete and The Bridge, and films like Split, Bright and Pacific Rim.

Daniel Sunjata plays Cobb, a military agent supervising Stu Redman (previously cast James Marsden) on a hunt for a cure. Sunjata starred in Rescue Me and appeared on Animal Kingdom, Happy! and Manifest and in films The Dark Knight Rises, The Devil Wears Prada and more.

CBS previously announced Amber Heard and Odessa Young as Nadine Cross and Frannie Goldsmith, respectively. King himself is also writing a new epilogue to show what happens to the characters after his book concludes. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell write and executive produce the nine-part series, which Boone directs. King's book is over 1000 pages and was previously filmed as a broadcast TV miniseries in 1994.