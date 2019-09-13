Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of its new Stephen King adaptation, In the Tall Grass.

The streaming service released a film poster and first look photo Friday on Twitter of the new horror movie. In the Tall Grass is based on King's novella of the same name, which the author co-wrote with his son Joe Hill.

The poster shows an eerie upside-down image of a woman with her arms outstretched in a field. The promo photo shows a young boy with his golden retriever, a major catalyst in the story.

"In the Tall Grass -- written & directed by Vincenzo Natali, based on the novella by @StephenKing & @joe_hill -- premieres October 4!" the caption reads.

In the Tall Grass stars Patrick Wilson as Ross, Rachel Wilson as Natalie, Will Buie, Jr., as Tobin, Laysla De Oliveira as Becky and Avery Whitted as Cal. The story follows siblings Becky and Cal, who follow the cries of a young boy in a field in Kansas.

Netflix previously adapted King's novella 1922 and his novel Gerald's Game. Natali, known for directing the films Cube and Splice, discussed In the Tall Grass in an interview with Decider published Friday.

"Almost to a letter -- as much as these things can be -- I filmed the story," the director said. "But it is the seed for something larger. It veers off in a certain way that I can't really describe, but, fundamentally, it is the short story. And it contains the most shocking thing in that story ... We don't pull punches."