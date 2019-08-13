Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The elf-like Gelfling fight to save the magical world of Thra in the new trailer for Netflix's Dark Crystal prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The clip, released on Tuesday, shows a group of heroic Gelfling banning together and starting a rebellion in order to stop the evil Emperor who will plunge Thra into The Darkening.

Age of Resistance, which features puppets from The Jim Henson Company, takes place before the events of the 1982 film The Dark Crystal, which was directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

"Light the fires of resistance! Join Deet, Rian and Brea on an epic quest to find hope in darkness, save Thra, and reveal their destiny. Nothing will ever be the same," reads the synopsis.

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitrion Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Lena Heady, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg provide voice work.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will arrive with on Netflix 10 episodes on Aug. 30.