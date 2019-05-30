May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming Dark Crystal prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The clip, released on Thursday, explores the magical world of Thra and follows three heroic Gelfling on an epic journey to save it.

Age of Resistance, which features puppets from The Jim Henson Company, takes place before the events of the 1982 film The Dark Crystal, which was directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

"In this prequel to the fantasy classic, three young Gelfling inspire a rebellion against the cruel Emperor when they discover a horrifying secret," reads the synopsis.

The 10-episode series, which is set to premiere on Aug. 10, will feature the voice talents of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.