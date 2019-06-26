Cast member Benedict Wong attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Lena Headey, Benedict Wong and Awkwafina have joined the voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Netflix also confirmed in a press release Wednesday that it added to the fantasy drama's ensemble Sigourney Weaver, Hannah John-Kamen and Dave Goelz.

Previously announced as stars of the puppet prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 film The Dark Crystal include Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

"I am so grateful to this dedicated and gifted ensemble who has so beautifully voiced the characters performed by our puppeteers. Gathering such highly skilled performers was only possible because of their love and respect for Jim Henson's work and his ongoing legacy," said Louis Leterrier, director and executive producer.

The 10-part series is to debut on the streaming service on Aug. 30.