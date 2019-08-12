Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV on Monday released a first glimpse of its new series The Morning Show.

The promo features the voices of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

The teaser gives a tour of the newsroom as Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell discuss their goals as journalists and clash on set. The trio play morning show anchors Karen Kessler, Bradley Jackson and Mitch Kessler.

"I am a journalist. I can feel when the world needs me," Mitch (Carell) says.

"America loves me," Karen (Aniston) adds.

"I'm just here to deliver the news to America. That's all I ever wanted to do," Bradley (Witherspoon) says.

The Morning Show will explore the lives of the men and women who deliver the morning news. Apple TV gave the series a two-season order in November 2017.

Aniston and Witherspoon will also executive produce the show, which Kerry Ehrin wrote based on an original idea by Michael Ellenberg. Ehrin will serve as showrunner, with Mimi Leder as director.

Aniston and Witherspoon previously collaborated when Witherspoon guest starred on Aniston's show Friends. The Morning Show will mark Aniston's first series regular role since Rachel Green on Friends.

The Morning Show will premiere in the fall.