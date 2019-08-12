Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev enjoyed a date night at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday. Photo courtesy of thenikkibella/Instagram Stories

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev attended the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

The 35-year-old retired professional wrestler and 37-year-old professional dancer enjoyed a date night at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

Bella and Chigvintsev got close as they made their way to the event. Bella shared photos on Instagram Stories of herself embracing and kissing Chigvintsev in the car.

"Come here my blue eyes," she captioned one post.

Bella and Chigvintsev attended the awards show with Bella's sister and former wrestling partner, Brie Bella. The siblings were nominated for best Female Athlete and also presented an award.

Bella and Brie Bella wore coordinating looks, with Bella in a nude-colored lamé top and bell bottoms and Brie Bella in a purple lamé dress. The pair goofed off with Chigvintsev as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

"So much fun at @teenchoicefox Loved presenting! Being nominated! And see so many amazing faces! Plus had so much fun with @thebriebella & @theartemc! @hollywoodlife said it right, welcome to the fam Artem!" Bella wrote.

Bella, Chigvintsev and Brie Bella continued the party by getting food and drinks at Spago in Beverly Hills after the awards show. Bella shared a photo of herself looking lovingly at Chigvintsev at the table.

Bella and Chigvintsev were partnered in Dancing with the Stars Season 25, which premiered in 2017. The pair confirmed their relationship in July by sharing a video of themselves dancing to "Let You Love Me" by Rita Ora.