Bode Miller, wife Morgan expecting twins after daughter's death

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, "couldn't be more excited" to be expecting twins.

The 41-year-old retired Olympic skier and his wife announced during Monday's episode of Today they are expecting identical twin boys 14 months after the death of their daughter, Emeline Grier.

"Bode, from the beginning of our relationship, has said, 'I want identical twin boys born on my birthday,'" Morgan Miller said.

Bode Miller has two sons -- 4-year-old Nash and 10-month-old Easton -- with Morgan Miller and an 11-year-old daughter, Neesyn, and 6-year-old son, Samuel with previous partners. He shared a photo Monday on Instagram of his children posing with balloons that spell out "twins."

"Twins! Identical twins! Couldn't be more excited to grow this beautiful family my wife and I have created. Dream come true. #Millerboysstrong #Millerbrothers #Montanaboys," Miller captioned the post.

Emeline died of an accidental drowning in June 2018 while Morgan Miller was pregnant with Easton. Morgan Miller reflected on the experience in an emotional Instagram post Monday.

"Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I'm not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could co-exist," the expectant mom wrote.

"Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow," she said.

Morgan Miller has been a vocal advocate of water safety since her daughter's death. She was among those to send condolences to country music singer Granger Smith in June after his son, River Kelly, died of an accidental drowning.