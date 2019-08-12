'The Crown' Season 3 to premiere Nov. 17 on Netflix

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Popular historical drama The Crown will release its third season on Nov. 17.

Netflix announced the date and published a teaser for the new season Monday on Twitter.

The promo gives fans a glimpse of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Colman is taking over the role from Claire Foy, who portrayed a younger Elizabeth in the first two seasons.

Season 3 will co-star Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon. The season begins in 1964 and will cover such events as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the 1966 World Cup.

In addition, Colman told Vanity Fair in November that Elizabeth's relationship with Margaret has improved in the new season.

"They have come to blows, but they're sort of the only ones who know each other that well and the only ones that each other can really trust," the actress said.

The Crown follows Elizabeth's reign throughout the decades. Season 4 will feature Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, with Gillian Anderson to reportedly portray Margaret Thatcher.