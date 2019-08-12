Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti tied the knot Sunday in Rhode Island. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have wed.

TMZ confirmed the television personalities tied the knot Sunday at the United Congregational Church in Newport, R.I.

Iaconetti wore a strapless ballgown dress with intricate lace and embroidery. Haibon wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Amanda Stanton, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Carly Waddell, Evan Bass and other Bachelor and Bachelorette alums were among the guests in attendance. Bachelor producer Elan Gale officiated the ceremony.

Iaconetti and Haibon told People they "freakishly agreed on everything" when it came to planning their wedding.

"Growing up, we had the exact same vision of our wedding," Iaconetti said.

"We're so accustomed to being together, and living together, that marriage is the obvious next step!" Haibon added.

Iaconetti and Haibon initially met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2, which aired in 2015. The couple shared their love story in a lengthy video while confirming their relationship in June 2018.

"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise," Haibon said in the video. "It was a slow build for me."

"He tells me every day that he's the luckiest man alive," Iaconetti gushed.

Iaconetti also appeared in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 and The Bachelor Winter Games. Haibon appeared in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1 and 3.