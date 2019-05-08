May 8 (UPI) -- HBO released a trailer for its new comic-book adaptation Watchmen on Wednesday.
"We are no one. We are everyone and we are invisible. Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Tick, tock," a man reminds his fellow masked cohorts in the 70-second preview.
"We convinced ourselves that they were gone, but they were just hibernating," Don Johnson, who plays Police Chief Judd in the series, tells a group of lawmen.
The rest of the clip shows characters -- including those played by Regina King, Jean Smart and Jeremy Irons -- preparing for battle.
Based on the graphic novels by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the superhero drama is slated to debut on the cable network this fall. It will co-star Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Mison, Louis Gossett Jr. and Frances Fisher.
A Watchmen film featuring Billy Crudup, Carla Gugino, Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Matthew Goode, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan was released in 2009.