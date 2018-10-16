Trending Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting first child
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Ashanti, Paul Simon
Reports: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson split
Alex Rodriguez unearths signed photo from Jennifer Lopez
Becky G, Gloria Trevi and more to host 2018 Latin AMAs

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

'Carpool Karaoke': Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner take lie detector test
Police search for missing Wisconsin girl after parents found dead
'Watchmen': HBO releases first image from comic book series
Suspicious letter claiming ricin sent to Maine home of Sen. Susan Collins
Pompeo meets with Saudi king over reporter's disappearance
 
Back to Article
/