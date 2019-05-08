John Lithgow to co-star in HBO's 'Perry Mason' reboot

Actor Matthew Rhys of "The Americans" will play Perry Mason in an HBO reboot of the series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actor John Lithgow is to co-star in HBO's reboot of the legal drama Perry Mason.

"Welcome aboard @JohnLithgow, we couldn't be happier #PerryMason," producer Robert Downey Jr. tweeted.

Deadline.com said Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald are serving as showrunners on the series, which is set in 1930s Los Angeles.

The cable network previously announced The Americans actor Matthew Rhys as the iconic criminal defense lawyer. Tatiana Maslany is also set to co-star as an influential nun who crosses paths with Mason. The role that Third Rock from the Sun alum Lithgow will play has not been revealed.