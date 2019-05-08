"Game of Thrones" stars Liam Cunningham (R) and John Bradley attend the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Liam Cunningham appeared on "Conan" to discuss "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars" rumors. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham appeared on Conan and detailed which items from the fantasy drama's set he has taken home.

Cunningham, who portrays Ser Davos Seaworth on the HBO series, started the interview on Tuesday by jokingly giving host Conan O'Brien the infamous Starbucks cup that mistakenly made its way onto the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Cunningham confirmed that he has taken home a number of props from the show's set including a Dothraki sword, his character's finger bone bag, money and a hand-carved stag.

The actor said his daughter keeps all the items at his home in an area she refers to as the "wall of awesome."

"I tend to think I liberated stuff," Cunningham joked about not wanting it to seem like he stole items from the set.

Cunningham also called the ending of the series fantastic and discussed how former President Barack Obama once lost his advance DVD copy of Game of Thrones episodes.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. Show creators David Beinoff and D.B. Weiss are set to helm a new series of Star Wars films for Disney following its conclusion.

Cunningham denied rumors on Conan that he is going to portray play Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Star Wars films. "I might do old Jar Jar Binks," Cunningham joked about which character he would rather play.