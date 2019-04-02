April 2 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin is leaving the show after one season.

The 28-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Monday she's "walking away" from the MTV series.

"teen mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford," Palin explained.

"$ doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction," she added.

Palin, the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, voiced her love for her co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd.

"I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of my luck in all their future endeavors!!" she said, adding a heart and cheers emoji.

Palin joined the Teen Mom OG cast in Season 7, Part 2, which came to a close in December. She called out MTV the same month for trying to make her a "fake fill-in Farrah Abraham" on the show.

"No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my 'life' ..... my babies, my family, my close friends - they know the TRUTH," the star wrote on Instagram. "I'm a pretty great mom, work my [expletive] off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life."

"@mtv doesn't want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone," she said. "All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it's simply not true."

Palin is parent to 10-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston and two daughters, 3-year-old Sailor and 22-month-old Atlee, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. She and Meyer split in January 2018 after a year and a half of marriage.