April 1 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus says boyfriend John Rodriguez is a "great" person.

The 24-year-old television personality discussed Rodriguez, his relationship with her daughters and their future as a couple in an interview with E! News published Monday.

DeJesus is parent to 7-year-old Nova with Devoin Austin II and 21-month-old Stella with Luis Hernandez. She had nothing but praise for Rodriguez, who is on good terms with both of her children.

"Everything has been good," the star said. "He's great. He's super attentive to the girls. He loves the girls, the girls enjoy him and everything's been good."

DeJesus and Rodriguez will celebrate their one-year anniversary as a couple in May. DeJesus said she and Rodriguez live in the present and aren't focused on marriage or having kids together.

"I like him because he doesn't rush this relationship," she said. "We're not looking into having any kids right now. We're not looking into moving in together. We're not looking into getting married. We're just enjoying each other and taking things how it is."

DeJesus keeps her relationship with Rodriguez largely private but did share a photo in February of Rodriguez embracing her.

DeJesus previously dated Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry. She rejected Marroquin's marriage proposal during an episode of the MTV series, and Marroquin told fans in June he's moved on.

"I've moved on from the past, most importantly I have accepted it.. looking forward to the future. all love!" he tweeted.