JoJo Siwa attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on July 19. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian attends the amfAR New York gala on February 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

JoJo Siwa spent the day with North West, the 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, at home. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa recently played babysitter for North West.

The 15-year-old dancer and YouTube personality spent the day with North, the 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, at home.

Siwa shared a video of the experience Sunday. North tried on bows, met Siwa's dog BowBow, played hide and seek, made glitter slime and climbed inside Siwa's infamous car. Siwa ended by gifting North a ticket to her concert.

"I had so much fun getting to film with North and @kimkardashian," she wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Seriously North is SO adorable and awesome, and Kim is one of the SWEETEST people ever!"

Siwa also posted a photo Saturday with North and Kardashian.

"Filming this video 'Babysitting North West' was SO MUCH FUN! The video is hilarious and I can't wait for you all to see it!" she wrote.

Kardashian said Sunday on Twitter that meeting Siwa was North's dream.

"My baby girl North had her dream of life come true! She got to spend the day with @itsjojosiwa #speechless #bff #Only5Once," she wrote.

Siwa came to fame on the Lifetime series Dance Moms. She has since released several singles and posts daily videos on her Jojo Siwa Vlogs YouTube account.

In addition to North, Kardashian and West are parents to 3-year-old son Saint and 14-month-old daughter Chicago. The couple confirmed in January they are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy.