Leah Remini attends the New York premiere of "Second Act" on December 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cheryl Burke celebrated her upcoming wedding with Leah Remini and other friends and family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Cheryl Burke was feeling grateful after attending her bridal shower.

The 34-year-old professional dancer thanked friend and maid of honor Leah Remini in an Instagram post Saturday after the actress hosted the event at her home.

"Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today. My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation," Burke captioned a photo with Remini from the party.

"The fact that you said yes to being my Maid of Honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world -- I will never forget this special day for as long as I live," she said. "Countdown to the wedding day has officially begun and I cannot wait to have you by my side! I love you."

Remini posted a picture of Burke on her own account. The snapshot shows the bride-to-be standing in front of decorations with her name and the name of her fiancé, Matthew Lawrence.

"My bride to be @cherylburke! So honored to be your matron of honor. I am so happy for you and @matthewlawrence. Looking forward to being part of your next chapter... to be continued... Thank you to all who came and celebrated her!" Remini wrote.

Burke got engaged to Lawrence, an actor and singer known for Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World, in May. She shared the news in an Instagram post on her 34th birthday.

"OMG! So far so good for 34! #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride," the star captioned a photo with Lawrence.

The Dancing with the Stars pro announced in a tweet in October Remini had agreed to be her maid of honor.

"She said yes! #maidofhonor," she wrote. "So excited to have you be part of such a special time in our lives @LeahRemini!"

Burke debuted as a pro on Dancing with the Stars in Season 2 in 2006. She was last partnered with former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Di Pace in Season 27.