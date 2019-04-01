April 1 (UPI) -- Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan is a dad of three.
The 36-year-old British actor recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife, actress and musician Amelia Warner.
Warner shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday on Mother's Day in the U.K. She posted a photo of her children's shoes lined up in a row.
"So proud of these glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday," the actress wrote.
Dornan and Warner are parents to two other daughters, 5-year-old Dulcie and 3-year-old Elva. Dornan's rep confirmed Warner's third pregnancy in October after Dornan shared the news in an interview with The Sunday Times.
"Being a dad is the best," the actor said. "I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."
Dornan is known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, which co-star Dakota Johnson. He will star in the film Synchronic and a new movie from Drake Doremus co-starring Shailene Woodley.