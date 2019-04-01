Dakota Johnson, David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and Jamie Dornan (left to right) attend the Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Dornan attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Private War" on October 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Dornan (L), pictured with Amelia Warner, recently welcomed a third daughter with the actress and musician. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan is a dad of three.

The 36-year-old British actor recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife, actress and musician Amelia Warner.

Warner shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday on Mother's Day in the U.K. She posted a photo of her children's shoes lined up in a row.

"So proud of these glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday," the actress wrote.

Dornan and Warner are parents to two other daughters, 5-year-old Dulcie and 3-year-old Elva. Dornan's rep confirmed Warner's third pregnancy in October after Dornan shared the news in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"Being a dad is the best," the actor said. "I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

Dornan is known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, which co-star Dakota Johnson. He will star in the film Synchronic and a new movie from Drake Doremus co-starring Shailene Woodley.