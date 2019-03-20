Netflix: What's coming and going in April 2019

March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch The Perfect Date starring Noah Centineo, You vs. Wild with Bear Grylls and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 in April.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April:
April 1
Across the Line
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon Series: Sun & Moon Season 2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pans 2
Ultraman - Netflix Original
Valkyrie
April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible - Netflix Original
April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive - Netflix Original
April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 - Netflix Original
In the Shadows
Legacies Season 1
Our Planet - Netflix Original
Persona: Collection - Netflix Original
Roman Empire: Caligula - The Mad Emperor - Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free Season 8 - Netflix Original
Tijuana - Netflix Original
Unicorn Store - Netflix Original
April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5 - Netflix Original
April 10
New Girl Season 7
You vs. Wild - Netflix Original
April 11
Black Summer - Netflix Original
April 12
A Land Imagined - Netflix Original
Band Aid
Huge in France - Netflix Original
Mightly Little Bheem - Netflix Original
The Perfect Date - Netflix Original
The Silence - Netflix Original
Special - Netflix Original
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? - Netflix Original
April 15
Luis Miguel - The Series Season 1
No Good Nick - Netflix Original
The New Romantic
April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends - Netflix Original
April 18
My First First Love - Netflix Original
April 19
A Fortunate Man - Netflix Original
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage - Netflix Original
Cuckoo Season 5 - Netflix Original
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher - Netflix Original
Rilakkuma and Kaoru - Netflix Original
Samantha! Season 2 - Netflix Original
Someone Great - Netflix Original
April 20
Grass is Greener - Netflix Original
April 22
Pinky Malinky Part 2 - Netflix Original
Selection Day New Episodes - Netflix Original
April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson - Netflix Original
April 24
Bonding - Netflix Original
April 25
The Hateful Eight Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
April 26
The Protector Season 2 - Netflix Original
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads - Netflix Original
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 2 - Netflix Original
Street Food - Netflix Original
The Sapphires
Yankee - Netflix Original
April 27
American Honey
April 28
Señora Acero Season 5
April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward - Netflix Original
Baki Part 2 - Netflix Original
Ingress: The Animation - Netflix Original
Coming in April:
Chambers - Netflix Original
Podcasts coming to Netflix in April:
Human Algorithm - Ben Affleck
I'm Obsessed with This - Queer Eye's Karamo, Bobby & Tan
The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends - Bill Duke
You Can't Make This Up Sky Borgman, director of Abducted in Plain Sight
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in April:
April 1
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World is Not Enough
Wallander Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
April 4
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions
April 13
Video Game High School Seasons 1-3
April 18
Silver Linings Playbook