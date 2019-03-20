Netflix: What's coming and going in April 2019

March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch The Perfect Date starring Noah Centineo, You vs. Wild with Bear Grylls and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 in April.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.



Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April:

April 1

Across the Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon Series: Sun & Moon Season 2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pans 2

Ultraman - Netflix Original

Valkyrie



April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible - Netflix Original



April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive - Netflix Original



April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 - Netflix Original

In the Shadows

Legacies Season 1

Our Planet - Netflix Original

Persona: Collection - Netflix Original

Roman Empire: Caligula - The Mad Emperor - Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free Season 8 - Netflix Original

Tijuana - Netflix Original

Unicorn Store - Netflix Original



April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5 - Netflix Original



April 10

New Girl Season 7

You vs. Wild - Netflix Original



April 11

Black Summer - Netflix Original



April 12

A Land Imagined - Netflix Original

Band Aid

Huge in France - Netflix Original

Mightly Little Bheem - Netflix Original

The Perfect Date - Netflix Original

The Silence - Netflix Original

Special - Netflix Original

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? - Netflix Original



April 15

Luis Miguel - The Series Season 1

No Good Nick - Netflix Original

The New Romantic



April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends - Netflix Original



April 18

My First First Love - Netflix Original



April 19

A Fortunate Man - Netflix Original

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage - Netflix Original

Cuckoo Season 5 - Netflix Original

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher - Netflix Original

Rilakkuma and Kaoru - Netflix Original

Samantha! Season 2 - Netflix Original

Someone Great - Netflix Original



April 20

Grass is Greener - Netflix Original



April 22

Pinky Malinky Part 2 - Netflix Original

Selection Day New Episodes - Netflix Original



April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson - Netflix Original



April 24

Bonding - Netflix Original



April 25

The Hateful Eight Extended Version

The Ugly Truth



April 26

The Protector Season 2 - Netflix Original

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads - Netflix Original

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 2 - Netflix Original

Street Food - Netflix Original

The Sapphires

Yankee - Netflix Original



April 27

American Honey



April 28

Señora Acero Season 5



April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game



April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward - Netflix Original

Baki Part 2 - Netflix Original

Ingress: The Animation - Netflix Original



Coming in April:

Chambers - Netflix Original



Podcasts coming to Netflix in April:

Human Algorithm - Ben Affleck

I'm Obsessed with This - Queer Eye's Karamo, Bobby & Tan

The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends - Bill Duke

You Can't Make This Up Sky Borgman, director of Abducted in Plain Sight



Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in April:

April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Wallander Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice



April 4

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions



April 13

Video Game High School Seasons 1-3



April 18

Silver Linings Playbook

